US proposes 21-point plan to end war in Gaza

Sun, 28 September 2025
The United States of America has proposed a 21-point plan towards ending the war in Gaza, which encourages Palestinians to remain in the Strip and provides for the creation of a pathway to a future Palestinian state, as reported by the Times of Israel which said that it had obtained a copy of the plan.

As per the Times of Israel, the 21-point document was shared by the US with a handful of Arab and Muslim countries earlier this week on the United Nations General Assembly sidelines and contains clauses that have been staples in various proposals crafted by different stakeholders in recent months -- from the release of all hostages to Hamas's removal from power.

Times of Israel said that the plan which it has acquired was also authenticated by two sources familiar with the matter and sees the US establishing a dialogue with Israel and the Palestinians to agree on a "political horizon" for "peaceful coexistence.

"It further reported that the proposal was crafted largely by US special envoy Steve Witkoff -- and poised to be fine-tuned in the coming days. However, a source familiar with the matter told The Times of Israel that the proposal has not yet been presented in full to Hamas. -- ANI

