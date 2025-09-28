UP Man kills mother for denying him money to buy liquor

17:32





The incident occurred late Saturday night at Nirbhaypuram Colony, under the Nagar Kotwali police station area.





Akshay asked his mother Asha Devi for money to buy alcohol.





When she told him she had no money, he demanded that she sell her jewellery so he can buy liquor, circle officer Munish Chand said.

"The argument between the mother and son grew so intense that Akshay beat up his mother and slammed her head against the wall several times," Chand said.





Asha Devi sustained serious injuries and collapsed, he added.





The accused was arrested at the crime scene and the injured woman was taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared her dead, the officer said.





According to the police, Akshay had returned to Saharanpur 15 days ago after marrying in Bihar and was in a depressive state as his wife departed for her parental home two days ago.





Further investigation is underway. -- PTI

