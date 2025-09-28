HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

TV child actor, brother killed in house fire in Kota

Sun, 28 September 2025
Share:
21:20
File image
File image
Eight-year-old television actor Veer Sharma, who played Pushkal in SonySAB's Shrimad Ramayan', and his brother died allegedly due to suffocation after a fire broke out at their home in Rajasthan's Kota. 

The police said Veer and his brother Shoriya Sharma (16), an engineering aspirant, were alone at home when the fire erupted.

Their father Jitendra Sharma, who teaches at a coaching centre, was attending a bhajan event and mother actor Rita Sharma was in Mumbai at the time of the incident that happened at around 2 am on Sunday, they said.                  
Kota (city) SP Tejeshwani Goutam, who visited the spot on Sunday morning, said a short-circuit is suspected to have caused the blaze.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Asia Cup FINAL UPDATES: India need 147 for victory
Asia Cup FINAL UPDATES: India need 147 for victory

LIVE! TV child actor, brother killed in house fire in Kota
LIVE! TV child actor, brother killed in house fire in Kota

Around 500 cops deployed for Vijay's Karur rally: ADGP
Around 500 cops deployed for Vijay's Karur rally: ADGP

Referring to the findings of the preliminary investigation, he denied the claims of a section that there was a stone pelting during the rally.

Has Karur Tragedy Halted Vijay's Political Rise?
Has Karur Tragedy Halted Vijay's Political Rise?

The Karur tragedy has exposed the huge gaps in Vijay's understanding of realpolitik, elections and political administration, asserts N Sathiya Moorthy.

TN stampede toll rises to 40, two critical
TN stampede toll rises to 40, two critical

On the admissions, he said 26 people were treated in the OPD and were discharged. And of the 67 admitted as in-patients, 2 were critical. All others were stable. One of the patients was shifted to the Madurai GH for further treatment.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV