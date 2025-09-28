TV child actor, brother killed in house fire in Kota

Eight-year-old television actor Veer Sharma, who played Pushkal in SonySAB's Shrimad Ramayan', and his brother died allegedly due to suffocation after a fire broke out at their home in Rajasthan's Kota.
The police said Veer and his brother Shoriya Sharma (16), an engineering aspirant, were alone at home when the fire erupted.
Their father Jitendra Sharma, who teaches at a coaching centre, was attending a bhajan event and mother actor Rita Sharma was in Mumbai at the time of the incident that happened at around 2 am on Sunday, they said.
Kota (city) SP Tejeshwani Goutam, who visited the spot on Sunday morning, said a short-circuit is suspected to have caused the blaze. -- PTI