TV child actor, brother killed in house fire in Kota

21:20

The police said Veer and his brother Shoriya Sharma (16), an engineering aspirant, were alone at home when the fire erupted.





Their father Jitendra Sharma, who teaches at a coaching centre, was attending a bhajan event and mother actor Rita Sharma was in Mumbai at the time of the incident that happened at around 2 am on Sunday, they said.

Kota (city) SP Tejeshwani Goutam, who visited the spot on Sunday morning, said a short-circuit is suspected to have caused the blaze. -- PTI

