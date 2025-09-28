HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
TN stampede: Toll rises to 39, 67 undergoing treatment

Sun, 28 September 2025
12:04
image
The fatalities in the stampede here on Saturday has climbed to 39 and 67 persons are still undergoing treatment as in-patients, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary P Senthil Kumar said on Sunday. 

"In this unfortunate incident, 39 deaths have been reported--17 women, 13 men, 4 male children, and 5 female children. The postmortem has been done for 30 (out of 39 deceased) and the bodies have been handed over to their families," Senthil Kumar told reporters after visiting the patients at the GH. 

On the admissions, he said 26 people were treated in the OPD and were discharged. And of the 67 admitted as in-patients, 2 were critical. 

All others were stable. One of the patients was shifted to the Madurai GH for further treatment. -- PTI

