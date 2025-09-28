TN stampede shows evidence of 'security lapse' at TVK meeting: EPS

11:42

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday claimed that the stampede at the TVK's political rally in Karur on September 27, showed evidence of security lapse on the part of the police and administration.





Such a "shocking tragedy" which claimed 39 innocent lives besides hospitalising 51 people could have been averted had the police and state government taken sufficient precautionary measures, he said.





"There is evidence of a security lapse at Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam meeting, based on media reports. There was confusion and stampede due to power disruption. TVK should have taken precautionary measures focussing on safety and security of its party workers as it had held four meetings so far," Palaniswami told reporters in Karur.





The police should have reviewed and strengthened the security arrangements based on the crowd that attended the TVK meetings in the past and depending on the prevailing situation at Karur meeting. Even the government and TVK leadership should have bestowed thought on the security arrangements, he said.





The AIADMK leader who earlier visited the Karur GH and inquired with the recuperating patients and interacted with the doctors treating the patients, said a political leader should keenly observe the crowd and rectify the lapses and be prepared for the meeting.





"The public attend such meetings due to their faith on the party, government and police. The loss of so many precious lives could have been avoided. I am not blaming anyone. We lost so many lives. Such a tragedy has not occurred anywhere. This is shocking," Palaniswami said and emphasised that such a tragedy never occurred at the meetings of other political parties in the state.





He alleged that the previous AIADMK government under him took sufficient precaution when political meetings were held but now the police were not giving total protection. They followed two different yardsticks, providing enhanced security for the ruling DMK. The police should remain neutral, he added. -- PTI