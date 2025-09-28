HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
TN CM will take suitable action after...: Udhayanidhi on stampede

Sun, 28 September 2025
11:34
Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday said the Commission led by retired judge Aruna Jagadeesan would arrive in Karur later in the day to probe the stampede incident.
         
He said Chief Minister M K Stalin would take appropriate action based on the report submitted by the panel.
         
Udhayanidhi, who cut short his overseas trip, paid homage to the deceased and visited the injured at a hospital in Karur. 
         
He was accompanied by Cabinet colleagues, including Health Minister Ma Subramanian.
         
"The commission will speak to the affected individuals and submit its report. Based on its recommendations, the Chief Minister will take suitable action," Udhayanidhi told reporters.

The Deputy CM said over 345 doctors and nurses from neighbouring districts have been deployed to treat the injured.

Expressing anguish over the tragedy, he said the government would extend full support to the victims.

"The government will take action to ensure that such incidents do not recur in future," he said.

As many as 38 people lost their lives in a stampede at actor-politician and TVK chief Vijay's public rally in Karur on September 27. -- PTI

