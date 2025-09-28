HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

T'gana's Kondareddypally becomes south India's first fully solar-powered village

Sun, 28 September 2025
Share:
21:59
File image
File image
Kondareddypally, the native village of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, has become South India's "first fully solar-powered village," under the state government's green energy mission. 

Spread across Vangoor mandal in Nagarkurnool district, the project covers 514 houses and 11 government buildings, an official release said on Sunday. 

Currently, 480 houses are powered by 3 KW rooftop panels, while the 11 government buildings, including schools and offices, operate on 60 KW solar units, it added. 

The remaining 34 mud-walled homes will be included once their 'Indiramma' houses are completed. 

Each house now generates about 360 units of electricity per month, ensuring an uninterrupted power supply and eliminating monthly electricity bills. Surplus energy is fed into the grid at Rs 5.25 per unit. 

In September alone, the village exported around one lakh units, earning nearly Rs 5 lakha first-of-its-kind example of villagers becoming green entrepreneurs, the release further said. 

The Rs 10.53-crore project, supported by a Rs 3.56-crore subsidy from the Centre, was executed by the Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation Ltd. (TREDCO) with active community participation. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Asia Cup FINAL UPDATES: Varma, Dube smack Rauf for 17 runs
Asia Cup FINAL UPDATES: Varma, Dube smack Rauf for 17 runs

LIVE! Over 11,500 evacuated in Marathwada amid heavy rains
LIVE! Over 11,500 evacuated in Marathwada amid heavy rains

Vijay announces Rs 20L relief for kin of stampede victims
Vijay announces Rs 20L relief for kin of stampede victims

Expressing his condolences to the bereaved families in a social media post on Sunday, he said a sum of Rs 20 lakh would be given to the families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh to those who sustained injuries.

'Fans were chanting Vijay's name, unaware of stampede'
'Fans were chanting Vijay's name, unaware of stampede'

A senior citizen in his 70s said he has never seen so many people getting killed in a stampede at a political party's event and blamed the youths for their anxiety to somehow take a look at the actor.

Has Karur Tragedy Halted Vijay's Political Rise?
Has Karur Tragedy Halted Vijay's Political Rise?

The Karur tragedy has exposed the huge gaps in Vijay's understanding of realpolitik, elections and political administration, asserts N Sathiya Moorthy.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV