Suspected drone movement near IB in J-K's Samba

Sun, 28 September 2025
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday launched a search operation following information about movement of a suspected Pakistani drone along the International Border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
 
The Pakistani drone was reportedly noticed hovering over village Karalian in Ramgarh sector at 6.30 am before disappearing, the officials said.

They said BSF troops immediately launched a search operation in the village and adjoining areas to ensure there is no airdropping of weapons or narcotics from across the border.

The search operation was continuing when last reports were received, the officials said. -- PTI 

