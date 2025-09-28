Spiti Valley recognised as part of UNESCO's World Network of Biosphere Reserves

17:15





According to an official release, the recognition was formally conferred during the 37th International Coordinating Council (MAB-ICC) meeting, held in Hangzhou, China, from September 26 to 28.





With this inclusion, India now has 13 Biosphere Reserves in the MAB Network.





This milestone has been made possible due to the pragmatic efforts of the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.





He has consistently highlighted the region's unique ecology, climate, culture and heritage, as well as the commitment of local communities who have lived in harmony with nature for generations, the release said.





Congratulating the Forest Department and its Wildlife Wing, the chief minister said, "The state government is committed to protect and conserve Himachal Pradesh's rich natural and cultural heritage and fragile ecology in the era of climate change, while ensuring harmony between developmental activities and nature." -- ANI

Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Valley, located in the Lahaul-Spiti district, has been recognised as India's first Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve under UNESCO's prestigious Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Programme.