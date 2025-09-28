HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Selena Gomez marries music producer Benny Blanco

Sun, 28 September 2025
Share:
11:24
image
Hollywood star Selena Gomez shared a series of pictures on social media on Sunday as she got married to the music producer Benny Blanco.
 
The couple, who got engaged in December last year, took the vows on Saturday. Gomez uploaded glimpses from her big day on her Instagram handle and wrote, "9.27.25".

The 33-year-old actor opted for a white sleeveless turtle-neck gown, whereas Blanco, 37, went for a formal suit with a shirt complementing Gomez's outfit. 

Blanco is known for producing hits for stars like Justin Bieber, Halsey, Katy Perry, and Ed Sheeran.

Gomez confirmed her relationship with the record producer in December 2023, though the two had been romantically linked since June of that year.

The pair had previously collaborated on Gomez's 2015 hit Same Old Love, 2019's I Can't Get Enough and then her 2023 single Single Soon.

The actor most recently appeared in the fifth season of the popular drama series Only Murders in the Building

The series which also stars Steve Martin and Martin Short in the lead roles, premiered on streaming platforms Hulu and Disney+ on September 9. 

The series is created by John Hoffman and Steve Martin. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! TN stampede: Toll rises to 39, 67 undergoing treatment
LIVE! TN stampede: Toll rises to 39, 67 undergoing treatment

'Fans were chanting Vijay's name, unaware of stampede'
'Fans were chanting Vijay's name, unaware of stampede'

A senior citizen in his 70s said he has never seen so many people getting killed in a stampede at a political party's event and blamed the youths for their anxiety to somehow take a look at the actor.

'Crowd swelled due to...': What caused Karur stampede?
'Crowd swelled due to...': What caused Karur stampede?

'The TVK Twitter account said Vijay will come at 12 and crowd started coming in from 11 AM. He came at 7.40 PM. The people lacked sufficient food water under the hot sun'

I am in unbearable pain: Vijay's 1st reaction on stampede
I am in unbearable pain: Vijay's 1st reaction on stampede

Vijay, who did not meet the waiting media at Tiruchirappalli and Chennai airports following the stampede, took to 'X' to respond to the fatal incident.

'Epicentre of...': Jaishankar shreds 'that one country' at UN
'Epicentre of...': Jaishankar shreds 'that one country' at UN

In his address, Jaishankar warned that those who condone nations that sponsor terror will find that it "comes back to bite them".

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV