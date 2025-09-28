HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

RSS invites CJI's mother for Vijayadashami event in Amravati

Sun, 28 September 2025
Share:
09:00
image
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has invited Chief Justice of India B R Gavai's mother to attend an event organised to mark Vijayadashami and centenary of the organisation in Amravati district of Maharashtra next month.
   
According to sources, the CJI壮 mother Dr Kamaltai Gavai has been invited as the chief guest of the event organised by the RSS' Amravati Mahanagar unit at Srimati Narsamma Mahavidyalaya Maidan in Amravati's Kiran Nagar locality on October 5.
 
Sources close to Kamaltai Gavai's family confirmed that she has received the invitation. Senior RSS leader J Nanda Kumar will be the main speaker at the event.
 
The RSS, founded on Vijayadashmi in 1925, has planned to organise a series of programmes, including more than one lakh 践indu Sammelans' and thousands of symposiums across the country to mark its centenary year, starting with Mohan Bhagwat's annual Vijayadashmi address at the organisation's headquarters in Nagpur on October 2.
 
In a massive reach out to the people, the RSS has also decided to conduct a door-to-door contact programme across the country. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

38, including children, killed in stampede at Vijay's rally
38, including children, killed in stampede at Vijay's rally

Thirty-six people, including eight children, 16 women died in a stampede at the actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur on Saturday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said.

'Crowd swelled due to...': What caused Karur stampede?
'Crowd swelled due to...': What caused Karur stampede?

'The TVK Twitter account said Vijay will come at 12 and crowd started coming in from 11 AM. He came at 7.40 PM. The people lacked sufficient food water under the hot sun'

LIVE! In unbearable pain, says Vijay on Karur stampede
LIVE! In unbearable pain, says Vijay on Karur stampede

Stampede at Vijay's rally: MHA seeks report from TN govt
Stampede at Vijay's rally: MHA seeks report from TN govt

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday spoke with Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin to take stock of the situation following a stampede in Karur and assured them of all possible central assistance to deal with...

'I Love Muhammad': Cleric among 39 held after violence
'I Love Muhammad': Cleric among 39 held after violence

In a major crackdown, police arrested 39 people, including local cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, in connection with the violence during the 'I love Muhammad' campaign after Friday prayers in Bareilly, while authorities suspended internet...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV