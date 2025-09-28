HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Over 11,500 evacuated in Marathwada amid heavy rains

Sun, 28 September 2025
22:41
More than 11,500 persons were moved to safer places in central Maharashtra's Marathwada on Sunday, with the authorities expecting more inflow into the Jayakwadi dam in the region, officials said on Sunday.

Two persons have died due to rain-related incidents in the Dharashiv district of the area, which also comprises Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Nanded, Hingoli and Parbhani districts.

The situation turned grim, particularly in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nanded districts, after the water level rose in Godavari river due to discharge from the Jayakwadi dam, triggering the relocation of those living on its banks and low-lying areas, they said.

In Paithan town in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 7,000 persons were evacuated after the water discharge from the Jayakwadi, the largest reservoir in the region, reached 2.26 lakh cusecs (cubic foot per second), an official said. -- PTI

