Notorious criminal killed in encounter in UP's Muzaffarnagar

22:51





Naeem Qureshi carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest.





Senior superintendent of police Sanjay Kumar told reporters that he was involved in around 35 cases of murder, attempt to murder and robbery.





He was active in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Saharanpur districts, the officer said.





The SSP said Qureshi was caught by police during checking and he was received bullet injuries due to an exchange of fire.





He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.





A police constable, Kalu Ram, also sustained bullet injuries during the encounter, officials said. -- PTI

