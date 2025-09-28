HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Notorious criminal killed in encounter in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Sun, 28 September 2025
Share:
22:51
image
A man allegedly involved in several serious criminal cases was killed here in an encounter with police on Sunday, officials said. 

Naeem Qureshi carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest. 

Senior superintendent of police Sanjay Kumar told reporters that he was involved in around 35 cases of murder, attempt to murder and robbery. 

He was active in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Saharanpur districts, the officer said. 

The SSP said Qureshi was caught by police during checking and he was received bullet injuries due to an exchange of fire. 

He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. 

A police constable, Kalu Ram, also sustained bullet injuries during the encounter, officials said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Asia Cup FINAL UPDATES: Varma, Dube smack Rauf for 17 runs
Asia Cup FINAL UPDATES: Varma, Dube smack Rauf for 17 runs

LIVE! Over 11,500 evacuated in Marathwada amid heavy rains
LIVE! Over 11,500 evacuated in Marathwada amid heavy rains

Vijay announces Rs 20L relief for kin of stampede victims
Vijay announces Rs 20L relief for kin of stampede victims

Expressing his condolences to the bereaved families in a social media post on Sunday, he said a sum of Rs 20 lakh would be given to the families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh to those who sustained injuries.

'Fans were chanting Vijay's name, unaware of stampede'
'Fans were chanting Vijay's name, unaware of stampede'

A senior citizen in his 70s said he has never seen so many people getting killed in a stampede at a political party's event and blamed the youths for their anxiety to somehow take a look at the actor.

Has Karur Tragedy Halted Vijay's Political Rise?
Has Karur Tragedy Halted Vijay's Political Rise?

The Karur tragedy has exposed the huge gaps in Vijay's understanding of realpolitik, elections and political administration, asserts N Sathiya Moorthy.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV