Modi meets Vice President Radhakrishnan

22:55

File image





Radhakrishnan was sworn in as the vice president earlier this month.





"Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met with Hon'ble Vice-President Shri C P Radhakrishnan at the Vice-President's Enclave today," the vice president's secretariat said on X.





Later, the prime minister said he had an insightful discussion with Radhakrishnan on a wide ranging issues.





"Called on Vice President Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji and had an insightful discussion with him on a wide range of subjects," Modi wrote on X. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on Vice President C P Radhakrishnan here, and the two leaders had discussions on a wide range of subjects.