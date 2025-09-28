HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi meets Vice President Radhakrishnan

Sun, 28 September 2025
22:55
File image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on Vice President C P Radhakrishnan here, and the two leaders had discussions on a wide range of subjects. 

Radhakrishnan was sworn in as the vice president earlier this month. 

"Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met with Hon'ble Vice-President Shri C P Radhakrishnan at the Vice-President's Enclave today," the vice president's secretariat said on X. 

Later, the prime minister said he had an insightful discussion with Radhakrishnan on a wide ranging issues. 

"Called on Vice President Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji and had an insightful discussion with him on a wide range of subjects," Modi wrote on X. -- PTI

