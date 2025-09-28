HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi announces ex-gratia Rs 2 lakh for families of TN stampede victims

Sun, 28 September 2025
13:42
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Sunday that the families of the 39 people who died in the Karur stampede would receive two lakh rupees each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

Modi also announced an amount of Rs 50,000 each for the people injured in the tragic incident.Sharing an X post, PMO said, "PM Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF to be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the unfortunate incident at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The injured would be given Rs 50,000."

On Saturday, the PM had expressed condolences on the lives lost in the stampede during TVK chief and actor Vijay's public rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur. 

He wished for the speedy recovery of people injured in the incident. -- ANI

LIVE! TVK moves HC for CBI probe into Karur stampede
LIVE! TVK moves HC for CBI probe into Karur stampede

TN stampede toll rises to 40, two critical
TN stampede toll rises to 40, two critical

On the admissions, he said 26 people were treated in the OPD and were discharged. And of the 67 admitted as in-patients, 2 were critical. All others were stable. One of the patients was shifted to the Madurai GH for further treatment.

'Fans were chanting Vijay's name, unaware of stampede'
'Fans were chanting Vijay's name, unaware of stampede'

A senior citizen in his 70s said he has never seen so many people getting killed in a stampede at a political party's event and blamed the youths for their anxiety to somehow take a look at the actor.

'Crowd swelled due to...': What caused Karur stampede?
'Crowd swelled due to...': What caused Karur stampede?

'The TVK Twitter account said Vijay will come at 12 and crowd started coming in from 11 AM. He came at 7.40 PM. The people lacked sufficient food water under the hot sun'

I am in unbearable pain: Vijay's 1st reaction on stampede
I am in unbearable pain: Vijay's 1st reaction on stampede

Vijay, who did not meet the waiting media at Tiruchirappalli and Chennai airports following the stampede, took to 'X' to respond to the fatal incident.

