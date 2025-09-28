Modi announces ex-gratia Rs 2 lakh for families of TN stampede victims

13:42





Modi also announced an amount of Rs 50,000 each for the people injured in the tragic incident.Sharing an X post, PMO said, "PM Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF to be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the unfortunate incident at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The injured would be given Rs 50,000."





On Saturday, the PM had expressed condolences on the lives lost in the stampede during TVK chief and actor Vijay's public rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur.





He wished for the speedy recovery of people injured in the incident. -- ANI

