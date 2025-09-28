HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mithun Manhas elected as new BCCI president

Sun, 28 September 2025
Former Delhi captain Mithun Manhas
Former Delhi captain Mithun Manhas was on Sunday elected president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai. 

Manhas, 45, became the 37th president of the Board, as he succeeded Roger Binny who resigned last month after turning 70. 

The former all-rounder, who featured in 157 First-Class, 130 List A and 55 IPL matches between 1997-98 and 2016-17, had emerged as the consensus choice following an informal meeting of the Board's power brokers in New Delhi earlier this month. 

Manhas has an impressive tally of 9714 first class runs with 27 centuries to go with 4126 runs in List A matches. -- PTI

