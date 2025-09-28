HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man arrested for playing provocative speeches after Friday prayers

Sun, 28 September 2025
19:52
File image
File image
A 46-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly attempting to disturb communal harmony by playing provocative audio clips to worshippers shortly after Friday prayers, the police said on Sunday.

Deputy commissioner of police (East) Satyajeet Gupta told reporters that an FIR was registered by Railbazar police against Zubair Ahmed Khan alias Zubair Ghazi (46), a resident of Chandari, Sujatganj,  and "20- 25 unidentified individuals".

The complaint was lodged by Sujatganj Police Post in-charge Raj Mohan Mishra, who alleged that Zubair was playing inflammatory clips near Madar Hotel crossing to provoke people against the government and the administration.

The incident occurred soon after Friday prayers concluded at Ajmeri Masjid. 

A crowd gathered at the spot and tempers flared up as the audio clips were being played.

DCP Gupta said that police teams rushed to the location, made loudspeaker announcements appealing to the gathering to remain calm and quickly dispersed the crowd before the situation could spiral out of control. 

"The situation could have turned volatile had timely action not been taken," he added.

The main accused, Zubair, was arrested on Friday night and sent to jail.  

Efforts are currently underway to identify and arrest the others involved, said the officer. -- PTI

