HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Lay down arms: Amit Shah rejects Maoist ceasefire offer

Sun, 28 September 2025
Share:
19:30
image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday rejected the ceasefire offer given by Maoists, saying if the extremists want to surrender and lay down arms, they are most welcome to do so and security forces would not fire a single bullet on them. 

"Recently, to spread confusion, a letter was written stating that what has happened so far has been a mistake, that a ceasefire should be declared, and that we (Maoists) want to surrender. I want to say there will be no ceasefire. If you want to surrender, there is no need for a ceasefire. Lay down your arms, not a single bullet will be fired," Shah said. 

He said if the Maoists want to surrender, a red carpet welcome awaits them with a "lucrative" rehabilitation policy. 

Addressing the valedictory session of a seminar on 'Maoist Mukt Bharat', Shah also hit out at Left parties for extending ideological support to Left Wing Extremism and dismissed their arguments that lack of development led to the Maoist violence. 

He said it was due to the "red terror" that development could not reach many parts of the country for several decades. 

"I want to tell you that there will be no ceasefire. If you want to surrender, lay down arms and not a single bullet will be fired. A red carpet welcome is waiting for you if you surrender," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Asia Cup FINAL UPDATES: India win toss, to bowl; Hardik out injured
Asia Cup FINAL UPDATES: India win toss, to bowl; Hardik out injured

LIVE! Lay down arms: Amit Shah rejects Maoist ceasefire offer
LIVE! Lay down arms: Amit Shah rejects Maoist ceasefire offer

'Vijay Just Fled The Scene'
'Vijay Just Fled The Scene'

'Vijay should have stayed there for the night and in the morning he should have met the people.'

TN stampede: Enquiry commission to begin probe today
TN stampede: Enquiry commission to begin probe today

The Deputy CM said over 345 doctors and nurses from neighbouring districts have been deployed to treat the injured.

'Crowd swelled due to...': What caused Karur stampede?
'Crowd swelled due to...': What caused Karur stampede?

'The TVK Twitter account said Vijay will come at 12 and crowd started coming in from 11 AM. He came at 7.40 PM. The people lacked sufficient food water under the hot sun'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV