Lay down arms: Amit Shah rejects Maoist ceasefire offer

"Recently, to spread confusion, a letter was written stating that what has happened so far has been a mistake, that a ceasefire should be declared, and that we (Maoists) want to surrender. I want to say there will be no ceasefire. If you want to surrender, there is no need for a ceasefire. Lay down your arms, not a single bullet will be fired," Shah said.





He said if the Maoists want to surrender, a red carpet welcome awaits them with a "lucrative" rehabilitation policy.





Addressing the valedictory session of a seminar on 'Maoist Mukt Bharat', Shah also hit out at Left parties for extending ideological support to Left Wing Extremism and dismissed their arguments that lack of development led to the Maoist violence.





He said it was due to the "red terror" that development could not reach many parts of the country for several decades.





"I want to tell you that there will be no ceasefire. If you want to surrender, lay down arms and not a single bullet will be fired. A red carpet welcome is waiting for you if you surrender," he said. -- PTI

