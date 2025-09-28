HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Karnataka home minister Parameshwara condoles loss of lives in Karur stampede

Sun, 28 September 2025
15:36
Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara
Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara on Sunday expressed his condolences over the loss of lives in the Karur stampede in which 39 people were killed and several others were injured.

Speaking in Tumakuru, he said that it is unfortunate that such a tragedy has happened during a political rally in the country.

"More security should have been provided for such programs. I do not know how the organizers and security were organised for that programme and I cannot comment on it...It is not right for me to comment without knowing about that incident. He said that more security has been taken for the program to be held in Tumkur for the Tumkur Dasara programme," Parameshwara said.

Earlier, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the Karur stampede in Tamil Nadu that killed 39 people, and said such tragedies highlight flaws in the country's crowd management.

Tharoor said it is heartbreaking to see such tragedies happen repeatedly and urged both the central and state governments to create strict rules and safety protocols for large gatherings to prevent future incidents. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US proposes 21-point plan to end war in Gaza

TN stampede: Enquiry commission to begin probe today

The Deputy CM said over 345 doctors and nurses from neighbouring districts have been deployed to treat the injured.

TVK moves HC for CBI probe into Karur stampede deaths

A group of advocates led by TVK's advocates' wing president S Arivazhagan went to the residence of Justice M Dhandapani on Greenways road here and made a mention.

TN stampede toll rises to 40, two critical

On the admissions, he said 26 people were treated in the OPD and were discharged. And of the 67 admitted as in-patients, 2 were critical. All others were stable. One of the patients was shifted to the Madurai GH for further treatment.

Vijay announces Rs 20L relief for kin of stampede victims

Expressing his condolences to the bereaved families in a social media post on Sunday, he said a sum of Rs 20 lakh would be given to the families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh to those who sustained injuries.

