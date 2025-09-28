Karnataka home minister Parameshwara condoles loss of lives in Karur stampede

15:36

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara





Speaking in Tumakuru, he said that it is unfortunate that such a tragedy has happened during a political rally in the country.





"More security should have been provided for such programs. I do not know how the organizers and security were organised for that programme and I cannot comment on it...It is not right for me to comment without knowing about that incident. He said that more security has been taken for the program to be held in Tumkur for the Tumkur Dasara programme," Parameshwara said.





Earlier, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the Karur stampede in Tamil Nadu that killed 39 people, and said such tragedies highlight flaws in the country's crowd management.





Tharoor said it is heartbreaking to see such tragedies happen repeatedly and urged both the central and state governments to create strict rules and safety protocols for large gatherings to prevent future incidents. -- ANI

