Inmate attacks Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail officer

Sun, 28 September 2025
14:42
File image
A prison officer was seriously injured after being attacked by an inmate at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, as per the Arthur Road Jail Authority.

The incident occurred when officer Rakesh Chavan attempted to break up a fight between two groups of inmates.

The accused inmate, Affan Saifuddin Khan, was fighting with two or three other inmates inside his barrack. 

When Chavan stepped in to stop the fight, Affan hit the officer with his head. 

The officer was badly hurt near his right eye and was taken immediately to a nearby government hospital for treatment, Jail Authority added.

Even after the attack, Affan continued to misbehave and obstruct the prison staff.

Authorities are now investigating whether the incident is connected to a gang war between inmates.

Based on a complaint from the injured officer, a case has been registered against Affan at the NM Joshi Marg police station. -- ANI 

