Husband of Hindu Mahasabha leader arrested in murder in UP

Sun, 28 September 2025
18:28
The police on Sunday arrested the husband of a Hindu Mahasabha leader in connection with the murder of a local businessman, who was fatally shot by two unidentified assailants on Friday.

The arrested individual, identified as Ashok Pandey, husband of Hindu Mahasabha national general secretary Pooja Shakun Pandey, follows a complaint filed by the victim's father, naming both.

A police official informed PTI that Ashok Pandey has been in custody since Saturday morning, but was put under arrest on Sunday and was being sent to jail.

A Rorawar police station official said two other persons involved in the shooting remained unidentified and were on the run.

The shooting incident occurred late Friday night at the main Kherreshwar Mandir crossing in the Rorawar police station area, on the outskirts of the city.

Following the incident, SSP Neeraj Kumar told reporters that, according to the victim's father, he, along with his son Abhishek Gupta and his nephew Jeetu, was boarding a bus when two armed men suddenly opened fire. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Godman Chaitanyananda sent to 5-day police custody
LIVE! Godman Chaitanyananda sent to 5-day police custody

'Vijay Just Fled The Scene'
'Vijay Just Fled The Scene'

'Vijay should have stayed there for the night and in the morning he should have met the people.'

TVK moves HC for CBI probe into Karur stampede deaths
TVK moves HC for CBI probe into Karur stampede deaths

A group of advocates led by TVK's advocates' wing president S Arivazhagan went to the residence of Justice M Dhandapani on Greenways road here and made a mention.

TN stampede toll rises to 40, two critical
TN stampede toll rises to 40, two critical

On the admissions, he said 26 people were treated in the OPD and were discharged. And of the 67 admitted as in-patients, 2 were critical. All others were stable. One of the patients was shifted to the Madurai GH for further treatment.

I am in unbearable pain: Vijay's 1st reaction on stampede
I am in unbearable pain: Vijay's 1st reaction on stampede

Vijay, who did not meet the waiting media at Tiruchirappalli and Chennai airports following the stampede, took to 'X' to respond to the fatal incident.

