Husband of Hindu Mahasabha leader arrested in murder in UP

The arrested individual, identified as Ashok Pandey, husband of Hindu Mahasabha national general secretary Pooja Shakun Pandey, follows a complaint filed by the victim's father, naming both.





A police official informed PTI that Ashok Pandey has been in custody since Saturday morning, but was put under arrest on Sunday and was being sent to jail.





A Rorawar police station official said two other persons involved in the shooting remained unidentified and were on the run.





The shooting incident occurred late Friday night at the main Kherreshwar Mandir crossing in the Rorawar police station area, on the outskirts of the city.





Following the incident, SSP Neeraj Kumar told reporters that, according to the victim's father, he, along with his son Abhishek Gupta and his nephew Jeetu, was boarding a bus when two armed men suddenly opened fire. -- PTI

