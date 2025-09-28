HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Heavy rains lash Mumbai overnight; more showers expected

Sun, 28 September 2025
09:48
Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com
Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com
Amid the 'red alert' warning, Mumbai was lashed by heavy overnight rains, with the intensity easing by early Sunday morning.

Local train services of the Central Railway and Western Railway were running with some delays, while buses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking were plying without any diversion.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a 'red alert', predicting "heavy to very heavy" rainfall in Mumbai on Sunday, officials said.

A civic official said, quoting the IMD's forecast issued at 8 am, said Mumbai will witness "cloudy sky with heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50kmph very likely in the city & suburbs."

There was a "possibility of extremely heavy rain at isolated places," as per the weather department.

Heavy showers lashed Mumbai after midnight, though the intensity reduced by the early hours, and most parts of the city have since been receiving light to moderate rain, with intermittent intense spells.

There will be a high tide of 3.24 metres at 2.55 pm and a low tide of 1.31 metres at 8.50 pm, an official said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Shoes, crushed bottles: Horrific scenes of Karur stampede
LIVE! Shoes, crushed bottles: Horrific scenes of Karur stampede

'Crowd swelled due to...': What caused Karur stampede?
'Crowd swelled due to...': What caused Karur stampede?

'The TVK Twitter account said Vijay will come at 12 and crowd started coming in from 11 AM. He came at 7.40 PM. The people lacked sufficient food water under the hot sun'

I am in unbearable pain: Vijay's 1st reaction on stampede
I am in unbearable pain: Vijay's 1st reaction on stampede

Vijay, who did not meet the waiting media at Tiruchirappalli and Chennai airports following the stampede, took to 'X' to respond to the fatal incident.

38, including children, killed in stampede at Vijay's rally
38, including children, killed in stampede at Vijay's rally

Thirty-six people, including eight children, 16 women died in a stampede at the actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur on Saturday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said.

'Epicentre of...': Jaishankar shreds 'that one country' at UN
'Epicentre of...': Jaishankar shreds 'that one country' at UN

In his address, Jaishankar warned that those who condone nations that sponsor terror will find that it "comes back to bite them".

