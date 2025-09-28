HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Heavy rains in parts of Goa; IMD issues 'yellow alert' till Oct 1

Sun, 28 September 2025
Share:
10:59
image
Heavy rains lashed parts of Goa, including capital city Panaji, in the last 24 hours, and the IMD has issued a 'yellow alert', predicting heavy showers in the coastal state for four days till October 1. 

There will be squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kilometres per hour, gusting to 60 kmph along the coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, and advised fishermen not to venture in the sea.

Goa has been witnessing rain since Friday. Heavy showers lashed several parts of the state, including Panaji, on Saturday. 

The state has recorded 3,003.4 mm of rainfall so far this monsoon season, with Dharbandora taluka in South Goa receiving the highest downpour at 4048.9 mm, followed by Sanguem in South Goa at 4027.2 mm, as per the IMD. 

Both the talukas are located along the Sahyadri Hill ranges in the state.

Sattari taluka, located in the north east part of Goa, received the third highest rainfall at 3982.5 mm, while Mormugao taluka in South Goa received the lowest rainfall at 2100.6 mm this season, according to the IMD. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Shoes, crushed bottles: Horrific scenes of Karur stampede
LIVE! Shoes, crushed bottles: Horrific scenes of Karur stampede

'Crowd swelled due to...': What caused Karur stampede?
'Crowd swelled due to...': What caused Karur stampede?

'The TVK Twitter account said Vijay will come at 12 and crowd started coming in from 11 AM. He came at 7.40 PM. The people lacked sufficient food water under the hot sun'

I am in unbearable pain: Vijay's 1st reaction on stampede
I am in unbearable pain: Vijay's 1st reaction on stampede

Vijay, who did not meet the waiting media at Tiruchirappalli and Chennai airports following the stampede, took to 'X' to respond to the fatal incident.

38, including children, killed in stampede at Vijay's rally
38, including children, killed in stampede at Vijay's rally

Thirty-six people, including eight children, 16 women died in a stampede at the actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur on Saturday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said.

'Epicentre of...': Jaishankar shreds 'that one country' at UN
'Epicentre of...': Jaishankar shreds 'that one country' at UN

In his address, Jaishankar warned that those who condone nations that sponsor terror will find that it "comes back to bite them".

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV