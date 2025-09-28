HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Heavy rains in Nashik; Godavari near danger mark in city

Sun, 28 September 2025
19:03
Heavy rains lashed Nashik in Maharashtra on Sunday, leading to water level in the Godavari river reaching close to the danger mark in the city and inundation of some temples in Ramkund area, officials said.

The weather department has sounded a 'red alert', predicting heavy to very heavy rain accompanied by stormy winds in the district on Sunday and Monday. 

Heavy rains have also been forecast on Tuesday.

Small temples in Ramkund area, including the famous Dutondya Maruti idol, and the Goda Ghat region alongside the Godavari river were submerged.

Due to the flood in the Punad river in Kalwan taluka, contact with Kakane-Khedgaon village has been disrupted, as per officials.

The heavy downpour in the catchment areas of Gangapur, Kashyapi and Gautami-Godavari dams prompted the discharge of water from these dams.

Water reservoirs in the district were filled up to 98.11 percent of their capacity. 

Currently, 8,684 cusec (cubic foot per second) of water is being discharged from the Gangapur dam, as per irrigation department officials.                   

The river water at Holkar Bridge in the city reached 1,847.50 feet, the warning mark, against the danger level of 1,849 feet, they said. -- PTI

