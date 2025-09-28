Govt responsible' for public safety: BJP Mahila Morcha on TN stampede

13:30

BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan/ANI on X

It is the 'dharmic responsibility of the state government' to provide "adequate protection and ensuring an orderly public meeting for whoever is organising it, BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan told reporters in Chennai on Sunday.





While noting that her party does "not want to play the blame game" at present, the BJP leader underscored that such incidents are not isolated, citing previous occasions where, according to her, even the BJP has "faced it, as they did not provide a proper venue and proper security arrangements."





She also linked the tragedy to broader issues, stating, "Even for a protest, the democratic right is being denied by the DMK government." -- ANI

The BJP Mahila Morcha sharply criticised the state government over the death of 39 people in the Karur stampede, arguing that the primary responsibility for public safety at such events rests with the administration.