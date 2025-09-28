HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Govt responsible' for public safety: BJP Mahila Morcha on TN stampede

Sun, 28 September 2025
BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan/ANI on X
The BJP Mahila Morcha sharply criticised the state government over the death of 39 people in the Karur stampede, arguing that the primary responsibility for public safety at such events rests with the administration.   
It is the 'dharmic responsibility of the state government' to provide "adequate protection and ensuring an orderly public meeting for whoever is organising it, BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan told reporters in Chennai on Sunday. 

While noting that her party does "not want to play the blame game" at present, the BJP leader underscored that such incidents are not isolated, citing previous occasions where, according to her, even the BJP has "faced it, as they did not provide a proper venue and proper security arrangements."   

She also linked the tragedy to broader issues, stating, "Even for a protest, the democratic right is being denied by the DMK government." -- ANI

TN stampede toll rises to 40, two critical

On the admissions, he said 26 people were treated in the OPD and were discharged. And of the 67 admitted as in-patients, 2 were critical. All others were stable. One of the patients was shifted to the Madurai GH for further treatment.

A senior citizen in his 70s said he has never seen so many people getting killed in a stampede at a political party's event and blamed the youths for their anxiety to somehow take a look at the actor.

'The TVK Twitter account said Vijay will come at 12 and crowd started coming in from 11 AM. He came at 7.40 PM. The people lacked sufficient food water under the hot sun'

Vijay, who did not meet the waiting media at Tiruchirappalli and Chennai airports following the stampede, took to 'X' to respond to the fatal incident.

