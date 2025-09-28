HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Godman Chaitanyananda sent to 5-day police custody

Sun, 28 September 2025
A Delhi court on Sunday remanded Chaitanyananda Saraswati, a self-styled godman and a sexual harassment accused, to five days' police custody for questioning. 

The order was announced by duty magistrate Ravi. Saraswati, 62, accused of sexually harassing 17 women students at a private institute in New Delhi, was apprehended from a hotel in Agra Sunday morning. 

He was produced before the judge at 3.40 pm. 

During the arguments, the prosecution alleged that Saraswati had molested several women and sought sexual favours from them and that the testimonies of the victims had corroborated the allegations. 

"He had given them threats. (CCTV) Cameras were installed to monitor their movement some were installed in bathrooms. Around 16 girls have complained. Several other allegations need to be verified," the prosecution alleged. -- PTI

