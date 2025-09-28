Godman Chaitanyananda produced in Delhi court, police seek 5-day custody

Chaitanyananda Saraswati was produced before a Delhi court on Sunday, with police seeking a 5-day custody of the self-styled godman accused of sexually harassing 17 women students at a private institute in New Delhi, officials said.
The court has reserved its order on the matter till 4.45 PM Saraswati, 62, who was apprehended from Agra Sunday morning, was produced before duty magistrate Ravi at 3.40 pm.
A Delhi police team traced Saraswati to Agra, where he was staying at a hotel, officials said. Earlier, police froze Rs 8 crore linked to Saraswati, which was parked in multiple bank accounts and fixed deposits.
According to the FIR, Saraswati, a former chairman of a management institute in southwest Delhi, allegedly forced female students to visit his quarter late at night, and sent them inappropriate text messages at odd hours. -- PTI