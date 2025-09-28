Godman Chaitanyananda produced in Delhi court, police seek 5-day custody

16:17





The court has reserved its order on the matter till 4.45 PM Saraswati, 62, who was apprehended from Agra Sunday morning, was produced before duty magistrate Ravi at 3.40 pm.





A Delhi police team traced Saraswati to Agra, where he was staying at a hotel, officials said. Earlier, police froze Rs 8 crore linked to Saraswati, which was parked in multiple bank accounts and fixed deposits.





According to the FIR, Saraswati, a former chairman of a management institute in southwest Delhi, allegedly forced female students to visit his quarter late at night, and sent them inappropriate text messages at odd hours. -- PTI

