Goa govt scraps plan for IIT campus at Codar village amid opposition

Speaking at a press conference in Panaji, industries minister Subhash Shirodkar said the plan to construct the IIT-Goa campus at Codar village in South Goa has been cancelled.





The minister said that he had discussed the issue with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday.





"CM Sawant told me that we don't want to force the project on the people of that village," he said.





Residents of Codar, mostly farmers, had opposed the project, claiming it would destroy the natural habitat and adversely impact their livelihood.





Shirodkar, however, said the IIT campus at Codar, which falls in his assembly constituency, would have brought development to the area.





"Now, IIT will continue functioning at Farmagudi in Ponda, where it is currently based, though with inconvenience," he said, citing that there was no scope for expansion at the current location. -- PTI

