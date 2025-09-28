HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Goa govt scraps plan for IIT campus at Codar village amid opposition

Sun, 28 September 2025
16:01
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant/File image
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant/File image
The Goa government on Sunday announced that it has scrapped plans to set up an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus at Codar village, following opposition from residents. 

Speaking at a press conference in Panaji, industries minister Subhash Shirodkar said the plan to construct the IIT-Goa campus at Codar village in South Goa has been cancelled. 

The minister said that he had discussed the issue with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday. 

"CM Sawant told me that we don't want to force the project on the people of that village," he said. 

Residents of Codar, mostly farmers, had opposed the project, claiming it would destroy the natural habitat and adversely impact their livelihood. 

Shirodkar, however, said the IIT campus at Codar, which falls in his assembly constituency, would have brought development to the area. 

"Now, IIT will continue functioning at Farmagudi in Ponda, where it is currently based, though with inconvenience," he said, citing that there was no scope for expansion at the current location. -- PTI

