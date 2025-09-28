Four dacoits killed in police encounter in Assam

14:23





The incident took place in Ghiladubi area early on Sunday.





Goalpara senior superintendent of police Nabaneet Mahanta said, "We had information for the last few days about the presence of an armed criminal gang in the area, which is on the inter-state border with Meghalaya. We had been carrying out search operations."





He said a specific input was received in the morning that the gang would attempt to carry out kidnapping or other criminal activities, and accordingly, coordinated checkpoints were set up by the police.





"The criminals were coming in a car when they spotted one of our checkpoints in Ghiladubi area. They tried to flee but couldn't turn the car back. They opened fire on our team, which prompted the police personnel to fire in retaliation," Mahanta said.





All four criminals in the car were injured in the gunfight and taken to a nearby hospital.





"They were declared brought dead in the hospital," the SSP added. -- PTI

