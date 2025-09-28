HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Four dacoits killed in police encounter in Assam

Sun, 28 September 2025
Share:
14:23
image
Four dacoits were killed in an encounter with the police in Assam's Goalpara district on Sunday, a senior officer said. 

The incident took place in Ghiladubi area early on Sunday. 

Goalpara senior superintendent of police Nabaneet Mahanta said, "We had information for the last few days about the presence of an armed criminal gang in the area, which is on the inter-state border with Meghalaya. We had been carrying out search operations." 

He said a specific input was received in the morning that the gang would attempt to carry out kidnapping or other criminal activities, and accordingly, coordinated checkpoints were set up by the police. 

"The criminals were coming in a car when they spotted one of our checkpoints in Ghiladubi area. They tried to flee but couldn't turn the car back. They opened fire on our team, which prompted the police personnel to fire in retaliation," Mahanta said. 

All four criminals in the car were injured in the gunfight and taken to a nearby hospital. 

"They were declared brought dead in the hospital," the SSP added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US proposes 21-point plan to end war in Gaza
LIVE! US proposes 21-point plan to end war in Gaza

TN stampede: Enquiry commission to begin probe today
TN stampede: Enquiry commission to begin probe today

The Deputy CM said over 345 doctors and nurses from neighbouring districts have been deployed to treat the injured.

TVK moves HC for CBI probe into Karur stampede deaths
TVK moves HC for CBI probe into Karur stampede deaths

A group of advocates led by TVK's advocates' wing president S Arivazhagan went to the residence of Justice M Dhandapani on Greenways road here and made a mention.

TN stampede toll rises to 40, two critical
TN stampede toll rises to 40, two critical

On the admissions, he said 26 people were treated in the OPD and were discharged. And of the 67 admitted as in-patients, 2 were critical. All others were stable. One of the patients was shifted to the Madurai GH for further treatment.

Vijay announces Rs 20L relief for kin of stampede victims
Vijay announces Rs 20L relief for kin of stampede victims

Expressing his condolences to the bereaved families in a social media post on Sunday, he said a sum of Rs 20 lakh would be given to the families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh to those who sustained injuries.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV