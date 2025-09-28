HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Feeling very sad, people should control emotions in big crowd: VP on TN stampede

Sun, 28 September 2025
Share:
17:12
image
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday said he felt very sad over the stampede in Tamil Nadu, which left at least 40 people dead, and urged citizens to control their emotions when there was a big crowd. 

He was talking to reporters here on the sidelines of the valedictory function of "Unmesha International Literature Festival", which began with a two-minute silence to express grief over the tragedy. 

When the Vice President was asked about the stampede at Karur, where a large crowd had gathered to attend a rally of actor-turned-politician Vijay, he replied, "This is very unfortunate, so many young people have died, I feel very sad." 

Radhakrishnan added, "It is my humble request to the people that they control their emotions when there is a big crowd. A similar incident had taken place in Bengaluru after a cricket match. I hope these things never happen again." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! ED to attach assets of some cricketers, actors betting case
LIVE! ED to attach assets of some cricketers, actors betting case

TVK moves HC for CBI probe into Karur stampede deaths
TVK moves HC for CBI probe into Karur stampede deaths

A group of advocates led by TVK's advocates' wing president S Arivazhagan went to the residence of Justice M Dhandapani on Greenways road here and made a mention.

TN stampede toll rises to 40, two critical
TN stampede toll rises to 40, two critical

On the admissions, he said 26 people were treated in the OPD and were discharged. And of the 67 admitted as in-patients, 2 were critical. All others were stable. One of the patients was shifted to the Madurai GH for further treatment.

I am in unbearable pain: Vijay's 1st reaction on stampede
I am in unbearable pain: Vijay's 1st reaction on stampede

Vijay, who did not meet the waiting media at Tiruchirappalli and Chennai airports following the stampede, took to 'X' to respond to the fatal incident.

Leh violence: Wangchuk's wife trashes 'Pak link' charge
Leh violence: Wangchuk's wife trashes 'Pak link' charge

Terming the charge that Wangchuk incited the violence in Leh as 'misplaced', she claimed that he has been protesting in the "most Gandhian way possible" and the "situation escalated" on September 24 due to the actions of the CRPF.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV