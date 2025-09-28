Feeling very sad, people should control emotions in big crowd: VP on TN stampede

17:12





He was talking to reporters here on the sidelines of the valedictory function of "Unmesha International Literature Festival", which began with a two-minute silence to express grief over the tragedy.





When the Vice President was asked about the stampede at Karur, where a large crowd had gathered to attend a rally of actor-turned-politician Vijay, he replied, "This is very unfortunate, so many young people have died, I feel very sad."





Radhakrishnan added, "It is my humble request to the people that they control their emotions when there is a big crowd. A similar incident had taken place in Bengaluru after a cricket match. I hope these things never happen again." -- PTI

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday said he felt very sad over the stampede in Tamil Nadu, which left at least 40 people dead, and urged citizens to control their emotions when there was a big crowd.