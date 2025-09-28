HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ex-PM Deve Gowda condoles TN stampede deaths

Sun, 28 September 2025
13:01
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Sunday mourned the deaths of 39 people during a political rally organised by actor-turned-politician and TVK chief Vijay in Karur in neighbouring Tamil Nadu. 

"Deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. I also wish a speedy recovery to all those injured," the JD-S supremo said in a post on 'X'. 

Vijay, heading the fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, had organised the rally that turned fatal. Among the dead, 16 were women. -- PTI

