Ex-PM Deve Gowda condoles TN stampede deaths

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda





"Deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. I also wish a speedy recovery to all those injured," the JD-S supremo said in a post on 'X'.





Vijay, heading the fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, had organised the rally that turned fatal. Among the dead, 16 were women. -- PTI

