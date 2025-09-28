ED to attach assets of some cricketers, actors betting case

16:51





Official sources told PTI that an investigation into the case related to a portal, '1xBet', has found that some of these celebrities utilised the endorsement fee paid to them for acquiring a variety of assets which qualified as the "proceeds of crime" under the anti-money laundering law.





The federal probe agency is expected to soon issue a provisional attachment order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach these movable and immovable properties, including some located abroad in countries like the UAE.





The quantification and valuation of these assets is currently underway.





The properties acquired or created from the funds generated out of money laundering are categorised as proceeds of crime, and they are attached so that the persons who indulged in this crime are not able to enjoy the fruits of such a criminal act, the sources said. -- PTI

