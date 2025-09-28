HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Drone creates panic in UP's Bhadohi, police urge calm; probe launched

Sun, 28 September 2025
Share:
18:32
image
Reports of drones flying over different areas here over the past two to three days have triggered fear among residents, prompting police to assure the public that such activity does not indicate theft or surveillance. 

Superintendent of police Abhimanyu Manglik said on Sunday that a drone, which had fallen in a field in Pachpatiya village under Chauri police station limits on Saturday night, has been seized. 

He said an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons and an investigation is in progress. 

"Some miscreants appear to be flying drones under the cover of darkness to create unnecessary panic among people," Manglik said. 

The SP appealed to residents not to take the law into their own hands and to immediately inform the police if they notice such activities. 

"Strict action will be initiated against those trying to spread fear," he added. 

Across several districts of Uttar Pradesh, rumours have circulated recently linking drone sightings to thefts and reconnaissance of houses or farmland. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Godman Chaitanyananda sent to 5-day police custody
LIVE! Godman Chaitanyananda sent to 5-day police custody

'Vijay Just Fled The Scene'
'Vijay Just Fled The Scene'

'Vijay should have stayed there for the night and in the morning he should have met the people.'

TVK moves HC for CBI probe into Karur stampede deaths
TVK moves HC for CBI probe into Karur stampede deaths

A group of advocates led by TVK's advocates' wing president S Arivazhagan went to the residence of Justice M Dhandapani on Greenways road here and made a mention.

TN stampede toll rises to 40, two critical
TN stampede toll rises to 40, two critical

On the admissions, he said 26 people were treated in the OPD and were discharged. And of the 67 admitted as in-patients, 2 were critical. All others were stable. One of the patients was shifted to the Madurai GH for further treatment.

I am in unbearable pain: Vijay's 1st reaction on stampede
I am in unbearable pain: Vijay's 1st reaction on stampede

Vijay, who did not meet the waiting media at Tiruchirappalli and Chennai airports following the stampede, took to 'X' to respond to the fatal incident.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV