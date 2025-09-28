HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi baba accused of sexually harassing 17 women, held

Sun, 28 September 2025
Share:
09:30
image
Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati, who allegedly sexually harassed 17 women students at a private institute in Delhi, was apprehended from Agra early Sunday, Delhi Police said.
 
A Delhi Police team traced Saraswati (62) to Agra based on a tip-off, officials said.

Earlier, police froze Rs 8 crore linked to Saraswati and parked in multiple bank accounts and fixed deposits.

According to the FIR, Saraswati, a former chairman of the management institute in southwest Delhi, allegedly forced female students to visit his quarters late at night and sent them inappropriate text messages at odd hours.

He allegedly kept track of the students' movements through his phone. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

38, including children, killed in stampede at Vijay's rally
38, including children, killed in stampede at Vijay's rally

Thirty-six people, including eight children, 16 women died in a stampede at the actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur on Saturday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said.

'Crowd swelled due to...': What caused Karur stampede?
'Crowd swelled due to...': What caused Karur stampede?

'The TVK Twitter account said Vijay will come at 12 and crowd started coming in from 11 AM. He came at 7.40 PM. The people lacked sufficient food water under the hot sun'

LIVE! In unbearable pain, says Vijay on Karur stampede
LIVE! In unbearable pain, says Vijay on Karur stampede

Stampede at Vijay's rally: MHA seeks report from TN govt
Stampede at Vijay's rally: MHA seeks report from TN govt

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday spoke with Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin to take stock of the situation following a stampede in Karur and assured them of all possible central assistance to deal with...

'I Love Muhammad': Cleric among 39 held after violence
'I Love Muhammad': Cleric among 39 held after violence

In a major crackdown, police arrested 39 people, including local cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, in connection with the violence during the 'I love Muhammad' campaign after Friday prayers in Bareilly, while authorities suspended internet...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV