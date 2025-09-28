Curfew remains in force for 5th day in Leh town

11:03

Curfew remained in force in this violence-hit town for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday, with Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta set to hold a security review meeting to take a call on the relaxation in the restrictions, officials said.

The curfew was imposed on Wednesday evening following widespread protests during a shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) to advance talks with the Centre on the demands for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh.

It was for the first time relaxed for four hours in a phased manner in the town on Saturday and the relaxation period passed off peacefully.

Four persons were killed and scores of others injured in the violence on Wednesday, while over 50 persons were taken into custody for their alleged involvement in rioting. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was also detained under the National Security Act and lodged in Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan.





"The situation remained by and large normal with no untoward incident reported from anywhere. The Lt Governor is scheduled to chair a security review meeting at Raj Bhawan shortly and a decision will be taken on the relaxation of restrictions during the day," an official said.





He said mobile internet services in the town remained suspended, while prohibitory orders banning assembly of five or more persons also remained in force in other major parts of the Union Territory including Kargil.





Police and CRPF personnel in full riot gear were seen deployed in strength in the curfew-bound areas, while ITBP personnel were also seen staging a flag march this morning.





The last rites of two of the slain persons are scheduled to take place later in the day.





Two Congress councillors were among several people, who were named in police FIRs following Leh violence, also surrendered in a local court on Saturday.





The two councillors -- Smanla Dorje Nurbo and Phutsog Stanzin Tsepak -- along with vice president of Ladakh Buddhist Association Savin Rigzin and village numberdar Rigzin Dorjey were sent to police custody, President of Ladakh Bar Association, Leh, Mohd Shafi Lassu said.





He said the police only sought the custody of these four men while rest of others who also include youth leaders of Leh Apex Body and Ladakh Buddhist Association, and students were remanded to judicial custody. -- PI