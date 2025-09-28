AIADMK slams TVK, DMK over handling of TN stampede

12:37





Calling the incident "very unfortunate,' Party's national spokesperson Kovai Sathyan alleged that the TVK lacked the political and public experience to manage such a crisis.





He further questioned the urgency shown by the DMK in the matter, saying it had 'raised many eyebrows.'





According to him, TVK had requested a larger venue for its rally but was instead given a space with limited capacity and unclear exits.





"Looks like the entire machinery has failed in every stage of preparedness," he said, pointing to lapses in planning and safety arrangements.





The remarks come amid growing scrutiny over crowd management and accountability for the deadly incident. -- ANI

The Opposition AIADMK flayed the handling of the incident by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and the ruling DMK following the stampede in Karur.