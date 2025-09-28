HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

24 Bangladeshis apprehended by Assam Police, sent back: Himanta

Sun, 28 September 2025
Share:
11:35
image
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that 24 Bangladeshis have been apprehended by the police in Cachar district for illegally entering India, and sent back to the neighbouring country.

He asserted that Assam will continue identifying infiltrators and sending them back.

"Assam is always at the service of lost travellers who mistake our state for their own and will send them back promptly to their motherland Bangladesh," Sarma said in an X post on Saturday night.

Tweaking lines of a Hindi song, he wrote, "'Ghar laut ja pardesi, tera desh tujhe pukaare re' (Return home foreigner, your country is calling you)."
"Adios lost travellers!" he added.

Nearly 500 alleged illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators have been pushed back from Assam to the neighbouring country in recent months.

Sarma claimed that the state government was committed to an infiltration-free Assam and each week, at least 35-40 people are being "pushed back".

The BSF also intensified its vigil along the 1,88-km India-Bangladesh border in the Northeast since disturbances began in the neighbouring country last year. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! TN stampede: Toll rises to 39, 67 undergoing treatment
LIVE! TN stampede: Toll rises to 39, 67 undergoing treatment

'Fans were chanting Vijay's name, unaware of stampede'
'Fans were chanting Vijay's name, unaware of stampede'

A senior citizen in his 70s said he has never seen so many people getting killed in a stampede at a political party's event and blamed the youths for their anxiety to somehow take a look at the actor.

'Crowd swelled due to...': What caused Karur stampede?
'Crowd swelled due to...': What caused Karur stampede?

'The TVK Twitter account said Vijay will come at 12 and crowd started coming in from 11 AM. He came at 7.40 PM. The people lacked sufficient food water under the hot sun'

I am in unbearable pain: Vijay's 1st reaction on stampede
I am in unbearable pain: Vijay's 1st reaction on stampede

Vijay, who did not meet the waiting media at Tiruchirappalli and Chennai airports following the stampede, took to 'X' to respond to the fatal incident.

'Epicentre of...': Jaishankar shreds 'that one country' at UN
'Epicentre of...': Jaishankar shreds 'that one country' at UN

In his address, Jaishankar warned that those who condone nations that sponsor terror will find that it "comes back to bite them".

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV