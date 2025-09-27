HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

UP cattle smuggling murder case: Accused dies in encounter

Sat, 27 September 2025
Share:
10:18
Representative image
Representative image
The accused in the murder of NEET candidate Deepak Gupta from Gorakhpur was killed in a police encounter here, police said on Saturday. 
   
The accused was identified as Zubair alias Kalia (26), a cattle smuggler and a resident of Gher Mardan Khan in the Kotwali police station area. He was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh, police said. 
 
According to police, on Friday night, an encounter broke out with Zubair on the way from Chaku Chowk to Mandi in the Ganj police station area of Rampur district.
 
Moradabad Range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Muniraj G told reporters that during a police check, two men were seen coming on a motorcycle. They attempted to stop them, but they did not stop and started firing at the police.
 
He said that Sub-Inspector (Inspector) Rahul Jadon and Constable Sandeep Kumar were injured. Zubair was shot in the police's retaliatory fire and was admitted to the district hospital for treatment.
 
Doctors at the hospital declared him dead. 
 
Rampur and Gorakhpur police were searching for Zubair, who was accused of killing Deepak Gupta (19) in the Pipraich police station area of Gorakhpur on September 16 while trying to stop smugglers from stealing animals. Deepak was preparing for the Medical Entrance Examination (NEET).
 
Zubair faces 18 cases in Rampur, Balrampur, Gonda, and Gorakhpur districts, including charges of cruelty to animals, cow slaughter, attempted murder, and murder. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

'Ludicrous': India Slams Sharif's UN Speech
'Ludicrous': India Slams Sharif's UN Speech

'If destroyed runways and burnt-out hangers look like victory, as the prime minister claimed, Pakistan is welcome to enjoy it.'

LIVE! IMD issues extremely heavy rain forecast for Maharashtra
LIVE! IMD issues extremely heavy rain forecast for Maharashtra

'Act of war': Sharif raises Kashmir, Indus, Op Sindoor at UN
'Act of war': Sharif raises Kashmir, Indus, Op Sindoor at UN

In his address, Sharif praised US President Donald Trump, saying his "efforts for peace helped avert a ... war in South Asia".

PIX: India Clinch Super Over Thriller Vs Sri Lanka
PIX: India Clinch Super Over Thriller Vs Sri Lanka

ri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka smashed a belligerent century as Indian bowlers endured their worst day in the Asia Cup before Arshdeep Singh produced a brilliant 'Super Over' to win the game for his side in Dubai on Friday.

India-Pakistan Final Sends Ad Rates Soaring
India-Pakistan Final Sends Ad Rates Soaring

Advertisers will pay ₹18 lakh to ₹25 lakh per 10 seconds, a 10% to 20% increase over the last Asia Cup final.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV