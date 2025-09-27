HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Terrorists waiting at LoC launch pads, security on high alert, says BSF IG

Sat, 27 September 2025
11:04
A senior BSF officer in Srinagar on Saturday said that terrorists were waiting at the launch pads across the Line of Control to infiltrate into the Kashmir valley, but the security forces were alert and prepared to foil any such attempts.
   
Speaking to reporters here, Inspector General (IG), BSF Kashmir Frontier, Ashok Yadav said increased attempts to infiltrate terrorists into the valley always remain before the onset of winter.
 
"There are always attempts to infiltrate before snowfall. There are still about two months, and chances of infiltration are there till November because they know they will have lesser chances for the next six months. So, they always attempt to infiltrate, but because of the alertness of the forces, it is very difficult to infiltrate," Yadav said.
 
He said terrorists were waiting at the launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) for an opportunity to infiltrate into the valley.
 
"There is a presence of terrorists on the launch pads across the LoC opposite our AOR (area of responsibility) in the Bandipora and Kupwara sectors. They are waiting for an opportunity to infiltrate, but the security is very tight. Sometimes they wait for inclement weather to make a move. So, the attempts are always there, but we are prepared and alert for any eventuality," he added.
 
Yadav said the Army and the BSF were alert and dominating the LoC very well with the help of the hi-tech surveillance equipment.
 
"Along with the army, we are dominating the LC very well. The security forces foiled two infiltration attempts so far this year. It is very difficult to infiltrate our AOR because of the alertness with which we perform our duties and the new methodology and new surveillance equipment that we have," the IG BSF added. -- PTI 

