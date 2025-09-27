HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Stampede-like situation at Vijay's rally, many faint

Sat, 27 September 2025
Share:
20:45
image
Stampede-like was witnessed and many persons, including a few children, fainted in Karur on Saturday while they were at a rally presided by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief, actor-politician Vijay.

The crowd swelled and became uncontrollable even as Vijay was addressing the gathering and a number of persons including party workers and a few children fainted and fell down.

Several workers noticed the situation and raised an alarm and Vijay took note and halted his speech and threw water bottles from atop the custom-built campaign bus.

Ambulances had a tough time negotiating the heavily crowded thoroughfare to reach the spot.

The fainted persons were rushed to nearby hospitals in ambulances and a some of them are reportedly battling for their lives. Vijay, who understood the situation ended his speech ahead of the scheduled time.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Stampede-like situation at Vijay's rally, many faint
LIVE! Stampede-like situation at Vijay's rally, many faint

Leh: Curfew relaxed, people queue up to buy essentials
Leh: Curfew relaxed, people queue up to buy essentials

For the first time since curfew was imposed three days ago in violence-hit Leh town of Ladakh, the restrictions were relaxed Saturday afternoon in a phased manner for a few hours, providing relief to residents who lined up outside shops...

'Entire Leh would've burned down': DGP justifies firing
'Entire Leh would've burned down': DGP justifies firing

Ladakh Director General of Police S D Singh Jamwal on Saturday said forces were compelled to open fire on protesters, else the entire Leh would have been burned to the ground.

How India Have Fared Against Pakistan In Finals
How India Have Fared Against Pakistan In Finals

Pakistan leads India 3-2 in finals.

India, Kings Under Pressure!
India, Kings Under Pressure!

Arshdeep Singh performing under pressure in the Super Over against Sri Lanka can be attributed to meditation and yoga that he practices regularly.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV