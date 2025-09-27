Pak pleaded for cessation during Op Sindoor: India at UN

08:44

India has said Pakistan's military "pleaded" with it for a cessation of fighting during Operation Sindoor and that there is no room for any third party to intervene in any issue between New Delhi and Islamabad.





The remarks were made by First Secretary in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Petal Gahlot on Friday after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his address to the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), credited President Donald Trump with averting a war between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.





"This Assembly witnessed absurd theatrics in the morning from the prime minister of Pakistan, who once again glorified terrorism that is so central to their foreign policy," Gahlot said, delivering India's Right of Reply at the UNGA.





In his address, Sharif said Pakistan was ready for a "composite, comprehensive and result-oriented" dialogue with India on all outstanding issues, as he criticised New Delhi over the situation in Kashmir.





Sharif praised Trump, saying his "efforts for peace helped avert a ... war in South Asia".





"In recognition of President Trump's wonderful and outstanding contribution to promote peace in our part of the world, Pakistan nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize. This is the least we could do ... I think he truly is a man of peace," he said.





India targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as part of Operation Sindoor launched on May 7 in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.





India has consistently maintained that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations of the two militaries. -- PTI