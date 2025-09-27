HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pak man who accidentally crossed border sent back

Sat, 27 September 2025
Share:
13:22
image
A Pakistani national was repatriated along the International Border after he was recently apprehended by Border Security Force (BSF) near Jammu, officials said on Saturday.

Mohd Akram, a resident of Pakistan, was taken into custody from the R S Pura sector on the outskirts of Jammu city on September 25 after he inadvertently crossed into Indian territory, the officials said.

They said no incriminating material was recovered from the possession of the intruder at the time of his arrest, and his questioning subsequently confirmed that he had crossed the border mistakenly.

Accordingly, BSF established contact with their Pakistani counterparts and handed over Akram to the Chenab Rangers at a flag meeting along the IB in the R S Pura sector late Friday after completion of necessary formalities, the officials said.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak man who accidentally crossed border sent back
LIVE! Pak man who accidentally crossed border sent back

Asia Cup Final: What Changes Will India Make?
Asia Cup Final: What Changes Will India Make?

This is the first-ever India vs Pakistan final across 17 editions of the Men's Asia Cup since the tournament's inception in 1984.

'Ludicrous': India Slams Sharif's UN Speech
'Ludicrous': India Slams Sharif's UN Speech

'If destroyed runways and burnt-out hangers look like victory, as the prime minister claimed, Pakistan is welcome to enjoy it.'

Leh tense after Wangchuk's arrest, patrolling increased
Leh tense after Wangchuk's arrest, patrolling increased

Curfew remained in force for the fourth day in violence-hit Leh town of Ladakh on Saturday as police and paramilitary forces intensified patrolling and checking following the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the...

Why was Sonam Wangchuk arrested under NSA?
Why was Sonam Wangchuk arrested under NSA?

'His series of provocative speeches, references to Nepal agitations, Arab Spring etc and misleading videos resulted in the violent protests of September 24 in Leh where institutions, buildings and vehicles were burnt down and, in the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV