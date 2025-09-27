HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi condoles loss of lives at Vijay's rally

Sat, 27 September 2025
Share:
22:13
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief at the death of several people during a stampede-like situation in the rally of actor-politician Vijay in Tamil Nadu.

Modi said on X, 'The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured.'

Initial reports said at least 10 people, including children, were feared dead amid fear that the eventual toll could be higher.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

29 killed in stampede at actor Vijay's rally in Karur
29 killed in stampede at actor Vijay's rally in Karur

Twenty-nine people died in a stampede at the actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur on Saturday, state Health Minister Ma Subramanian said.

LIVE! Modi condoles loss of lives at Vijay's rally
LIVE! Modi condoles loss of lives at Vijay's rally

Leh: Curfew relaxed, people queue up to buy essentials
Leh: Curfew relaxed, people queue up to buy essentials

For the first time since curfew was imposed three days ago in violence-hit Leh town of Ladakh, the restrictions were relaxed Saturday afternoon in a phased manner for a few hours, providing relief to residents who lined up outside shops...

'Entire Leh would've burned down': DGP justifies firing
'Entire Leh would've burned down': DGP justifies firing

Ladakh Director General of Police S D Singh Jamwal on Saturday said forces were compelled to open fire on protesters, else the entire Leh would have been burned to the ground.

How India Have Fared Against Pakistan In Finals
How India Have Fared Against Pakistan In Finals

Pakistan leads India 3-2 in finals.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV