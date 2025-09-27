HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Huge difference between old and new self: Ajit Pawar

Sat, 27 September 2025
Share:
11:12
image
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday quipped there was a "huge difference" between his old and new self and that he had matured with age.
  
"Do you know, there is huge difference between the old Ajit Pawar and the current Ajit Pawar. As age increases, one has to change. With age, maturity also comes. Earlier, if we committed a mistake, saheb (Sharad Pawar) used to be there to cover the mistakes. Now, we  have to cover them ourselves," the 66-year-old leader said in a lighter vein while addressing an NCP event in Pune.

The Sharad Pawar-founded Nationalist Congress Party split in July 2023 after Ajit Pawar and several MLAs joined the then Eknath Shinde government. While Ajit Pawar's faction got the party name and 'clock' symbol, the one headed by Sharad Pawar was christened NCP (SP).

Taking about upcoming civic polls, the deputy CM said those with merit will be given tickets.

New faces will also be given an opportunity, he added.

Pawar also said his remarks on relief money recently were misinterpreted.

"It has been my endeavour to help farmers who have faced crisis due to heavy rains. I will continue to support the farmers.  No need to create a misunderstanding," he said.

Speaking to reporters, Pawar admitted that immediate help of Rs 5000 and 10 kg grains announced for flood-affected persons was not sufficient.

"The government will increase aid. The state government is providing all possible help to the flood affected people. We have also sought help from the Centre," he added. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mumbai braces for heavy rain; orange alert issued
LIVE! Mumbai braces for heavy rain; orange alert issued

'Ludicrous': India Slams Sharif's UN Speech
'Ludicrous': India Slams Sharif's UN Speech

'If destroyed runways and burnt-out hangers look like victory, as the prime minister claimed, Pakistan is welcome to enjoy it.'

Why was Sonam Wangchuk arrested under NSA?
Why was Sonam Wangchuk arrested under NSA?

'His series of provocative speeches, references to Nepal agitations, Arab Spring etc and misleading videos resulted in the violent protests of September 24 in Leh where institutions, buildings and vehicles were burnt down and, in the...

UP cattle smuggling murder accused dies in encounter
UP cattle smuggling murder accused dies in encounter

The accused was identified as Zubair alias Kalia (26), a cattle smuggler and a resident of Gher Mardan Khan in the Kotwali police station area. He was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh, police said.

'Act of war': Sharif raises Kashmir, Indus, Op Sindoor at UN
'Act of war': Sharif raises Kashmir, Indus, Op Sindoor at UN

In his address, Sharif praised US President Donald Trump, saying his "efforts for peace helped avert a ... war in South Asia".

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV