HC refuses to order take down of 'satirical' content against BJP leader

Sat, 27 September 2025
00:31
BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia/File image
The Delhi high court has refused to order the removal of certain social media posts on BJP leader and senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia, saying they appear to be "satirical, humorous and in the nature of hyperbole". 

Justice Amit Bansal, while refusing to order the removal of around 25 social media posts without hearing their creators first, directed three social-media handles to take down their contents concerning Bhatia, after finding those obscene and containing sexually-suggestive language. 

"Attacking the dignity of a person using obscene and sexually-suggestive language under the guise of free speech cannot be permissible under any circumstances," the judge said. 

He passed the directions on an application filed by Bhatia seeking the removal of "defamatory" content from social media over his appearance on a television news show earlier this month, where he was reportedly seen wearing a kurta "without any pants/pyjama". 

The counsel representing Bhatia had told the court that he was wearing shorts and that the cameraman had shown the bottom half of his body by mistake. 

