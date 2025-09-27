Gujarat cops break down house doors to arrest rioters

00:21

Sanghavi who visited Bahiyal village in Dehgam taluka of Gandhinagar this evening to participate in a Navratri function said authorities will also recover damages from rioters.





A video clip of Gandhinagar police breaking down the door of a house to arrest an alleged rioter has gone viral on X.





"Rioters attacked a garba venue, damaged vehicles and shops and pelted stones in Bahiyal two days ago. None these rioters, who were hiding in their homes, on water tanks and different places, were spared by Gandhinagar police. Doors of houses of rioters were broken down and everybody involved was arrested," Sanghavi told reporters.





"We will also recover the cost of damages from the rioters. We will identify them from CCTV footages and fine them," said Sanghavi, who also prayed to Ma Amba in the village.





The police have arrested over 60 people for riots so far, officials said. -- PTI

