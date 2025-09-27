HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gauhati University to rename Centre for Performing Arts after Zubeen

Sat, 27 September 2025
The Gauhati University has decided to rename its Centre for Performing Arts and Culture after popular singer Zubeen Garg.

The varsity has also decided to install his statue on the campus. 

"To pay tribute and preserve the timeless creations of popular singer and heartthrob of the youth Zubeen Garg, Gauhati University has accepted four proposals," the varsity said in a post on X on Friday.

It has decided to name its Centre for Performing Arts and Culture after the cultural icon of the state, who died by drowning in the sea in Singapore on September 19.

A statue of the deceased singer-composer will also be installed in front of the centre. 

The university has also decided to publish a coffee table book containing biographical accounts of Garg's life and creative journey. 

To inspire young artistes, a new category of Zubeen's Songs' will be added to the singing competition during the university's inter-college youth festival, the varsity added. -- PTI

