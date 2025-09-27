HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

EC to review Bihar poll preparedness on Oct 4, 5

Sat, 27 September 2025
Share:
23:02
image
The Election Commission, led by CEC Gyanesh Kumar, will visit Patna on October 4 and 5 to take stock of poll preparedness in Bihar, officials said on Saturday.

The term of the 243-member legislative assembly ends on November 22, and assembly polls in the key state are likely to be held in November.

It is usual for the poll authority to visit states before announcing the poll schedule.

Officials said the Chief Election Commissioner-led team will be in the state on October 4 and 5.

A briefing of general, police and expenditure observers appointed by the EC for the Bihar polls is also expected to take place here on October 3.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar is in the final stages and a final electoral roll will be published on September 30.

The Commission meets representatives of political parties, top police and administrative officials, and its state poll officials while reviewing election readiness.

The special intensive revision, taking place after a gap of over two decades, has come under sharp criticism from opposition parties, which have claimed that it will disenfranchise crores of genuine citizens of their voting rights.

The Commission has asserted that it will not allow any eligible citizen to be left out of the voter list and, at the same time, not let any ineligible person be on the list.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Children among 36 dead in stampede at Vijay's rally
Children among 36 dead in stampede at Vijay's rally

Thirty-six people, including eight children, 16 women died in a stampede at the actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur on Saturday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said.

Stampede at Vijay's rally: MHA seeks report from TN govt
Stampede at Vijay's rally: MHA seeks report from TN govt

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday spoke with Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin to take stock of the situation following a stampede in Karur and assured them of all possible central assistance to deal with...

Wangchuk being probed for Pak links: Ladakh police chief
Wangchuk being probed for Pak links: Ladakh police chief

Ladakh Director General of Police S D Singh Jamwal on Saturday said Sonam Wangchuk is being probed for allegedly having links with Pakistan on the back of last month's arrest of a Pakistani Intelligence Operative who sent videos of his...

Asia Cup Final: What Changes Will India Make?
Asia Cup Final: What Changes Will India Make?

This is the first-ever India vs Pakistan final across 17 editions of the Men's Asia Cup since the tournament's inception in 1984.

How India Have Fared Against Pakistan In Finals
How India Have Fared Against Pakistan In Finals

Pakistan leads India 3-2 in finals.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV