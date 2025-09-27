HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
5 killed, 1 injured after speeding Thar collides with divider on Delhi-Gurugram eway

Sat, 27 September 2025
10:49
Five people were killed and a person was injured after their Thar crashed into a divider on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway early Saturday morning, police said.
   
The deceased and injured are yet to be identified, police said.
 
According to police, the incident took place at exit 9 of the Delhi-Gurugram expressway when the driver of the speeding vehicle lost balance and collided directly with the divider. 
 
Five people, including three women and two men, died on the spot, while one man was critically injured and admitted to a private hospital, they added.
 
According to the police, all six passengers had come from Uttar Pradesh to Gurugram for some work.  
 
After getting information, a police team from Sector 40 police station reached the spot and rushed all six to the hospital, where doctors declared five of them dead, while one is being treated in the hospital, they added.
 
"The deceased and injured are not identified yet, while the Thar has the registration number of Uttar Pradesh. We are investigating the matter", Gurugram police spokesperson said. -- PTI 

