Zubeen death: Assam CID summons witnesses

He added that the Special Investigating Team (SIT), formed by the CID to probe into Garg's death, continued its searches at the residence of North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta here for the second day.





State Congress president and party's deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi claimed that negligence led to the death of the cultural icon, and demanded that the investigation process should be a transparent one.





Garg (52) died by drowning in the sea on September 19 in Singapore where he had gone to perform in the North East India Festival.





His body was cremated at Kamarkuchi, on the outskirts of Guwahati, with full state honours on September 23.





"Investigation into Garg's death is continuing. Today, we served notices to all persons familiar with the incidents leading to his death. They have to come and give their statements within 10 days," the CID officer, who did not wish to be named, said. -- PTI

